Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Releases Today: Fans show excitement by lining up outside theatres (PICS)

November 4 marks the celebration of not just Diwali but also the release of superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe.' Directed by Siruthai Siva and produced under the Sun Pictures banner, the film's release got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the morning on Thursday, the ardent fans of Rajinikanth gathered outside theatres to watch 'first day, first show.' Not only this but next level excitement was shown after 'Annaatthe dosa' was being sold in hope of promotion of the film. Apart from Rajinikanth, the cast of the film includes names of actors like Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.

Several people were seen lined up in the early hours outside PVR, Sion. Those who spoke to ANI, reflected an eagerness to watch the movie. Ramya, a local said who turned up way before the scheduled time was also among those in the queue. She said, "We are here for the 6 am show. Diwali or no Diwali, Thalaiva's movie is no less than a festival. It is a Diwali treat for us."

Another enthusiastic fan, Ganesh, said that he is an ardent follower of Rajinikanth. "It has released on Diwali and there is no bigger happiness for us than this. It is a big treat for us. Even amid COVID-19, people are here for the 6 am show. I'm glad. After a long time, the movie is being released. It is a gift for us. Without his movie, a festival is incomplete," he said.

An eatery owner Karnan in Tamil Nadu's Trichy is selling dosa for Re 1 as a token of prayer for the movie. "I wish and pray that people turn up in large numbers and movie becomes a huge hit," he said.

Rajinikanth recently received the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the cinema. A few days later after receiving the award, he underwent the medical procedure of Carotid Artery Revascularization.

The '2.0' star had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry. The 70-year-old star has featured in South Indian and Bollywood movies and has a humongous fan following. He has delivered hit films such as 'Billu', 'Muthu', 'Baashha', 'Sivaji', and 'Enthiran'. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'.

