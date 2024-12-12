Rajinikanth turns 74: Fans celebrate Thalaivar’s birthday with grand festivities | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chennai: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrate the release of his highly anticipated movie Vettaiyan at a theater in Chennai.

Superstar Rajinikanth, one of India's most celebrated actors, celebrates his 74th birthday on Thursday. Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, the actor enjoys legendary status in Indian cinema and commands a following that spans generations. Known for his charisma and unique style, Rajinikanth’s birthday is nothing short of a festival for his devoted followers, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Mass gatherings outside Thalaivar residence

Fans flock to Rajinikanth’s Chennai home every year to wish him a happy birthday. The rallies start at midnight, complete with plaques, posters and banners celebrating their idols. Photos and videos from these events often go viral, showcasing the actor’s immense popularity and the enthusiasm of his fans.

Cutting extraordinary cakes

Rajinikanth's birthday includes a lavish cake that usually symbolises his stardom. Last year in Madurai, fans celebrated by cutting a giant 15-foot-tall, 73-kg cake in honor of the actor. This tradition of extravagant celebrations is expected to continue this year.

Celebrating social media

Social media platforms lit up on Rajinikanth's birthday, with hashtags like #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth and #Thlaivar trending throughout the day. Celebrities, including Bollywood stars, often add heartfelt messages to the occasion. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan called her “coolest, swaggiest, humblest star”.

Prayers and special screenings

Devoted fans offered prayers at the Rajinikanth temple in Madurai, while others perform private poojas in honor of their idol. This year, fans will also enjoy the re-release of his 1991 blockbuster Thalapathi in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Excitement is high as updates on Jailer 2 and Coolie are anticipated on his special day.

Also read | Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai schools shut, 10 districts declare holiday amid heavy rainfall