Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS_FAN_01_ Radhe Shyam: THIS scene in Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer costed a whopping Rs 1.6 crore

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' has been grabbing everyone's attention ever since its announcement. Just recently the makers not only announced the release date but also treated fans with a teaser. Set in vintage Rome, the teaser opened with the 'Baahubali' star flirting with Hegde, best known for Telugu film 'Oka Laila Kosam', at a railway station in Italian. The first glimpse was recreated by art director Raveendar Reddy and his team of 250 artistes in 30 days. But did you know this railway station scene costed the makers a whopping Rs 1.6 crore? Yes, that's true! Read to find out more.

According to a report in India Today, "Initially, the railway station scene was supposed to be shot in Italy. Due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Italy, the Radhe Shyam team had to head back to India in December 2020. That's when art director Raveendar Reddy and his team recreated the railway station set including the train for a huge sum."

Suprised? So are we!

Spekaing about the teaser, it was released on the ocassion of Valentine's Day 2021. "This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July! #ValentinesWithRS," the official handle of T-Series wrote.

"Radhe Shyam", backed by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

Prabhas has a packed film line-up, including Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana "Adipurush" and "KGF" director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller, "Salaar".

Hegde will be next seen in the Koratala Siva directed historical action film "Acharya", Salman Khan-starrer drama "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", and the comedy "Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh.

-With PTI inputs