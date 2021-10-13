Pushpa The Rise: New song on Rashmika Mandanna's 'Srivalli' takes the Internet by storm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SSAAFANCLUB Representative image

Rashmika Mandanna's character 'Srivalli' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has generated excitement among netizens and her role in it. Now the makers of the pan-India movie have brought out a new song as an ode to the character. Titled 'Srivalli', the second song now releases following the record-shattering views garnered by 'Jaago Jaago Bakre'. Sung by Javed Ali in Hindi and by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and composed by maestro Devi Sri Prasad, 'Srivalli' is a melodious celebration of the character embodied by Mandanna. The song is poised to become a one-of-a-kind chartbuster written and composed in five languages.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly said, "Kudos to maestro Devi Sri Prasad, Javed Ali and Sid Sriram for creating this memorable song. It is a song that describes what sets Srivalli apart from all the characters in the film. We invite listeners to celebrate Pushpa's soul through Srivalli."

Earlier, expressing her gratitude for the love she has got from her fans and audiences, Rashmika said, "It is so gratifying to receive such heart-warming compliments for my first look of 'Pushpa'. I was at first nervous and excited, but I'm really glad and thankful for all the love the audiences have showered on 'Pushpa'."

She added: "It is my first multi-lingual pan-India movie and I believe that it has given me an opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actress. It's going to help me establish yet another milestone and I can't wait for my fans and audiences to see me bring alive the character of Srivalli, who is the soul of the film."

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, 'Pushpa: The Rise' releases on the December 17. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.