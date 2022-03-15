Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James: Where to Watch, Trailer, Release Date, Movie Review, HD download online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ABDEVIL68009622 Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James releases on March 17

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise on 29th October 2021, left his fans in despair. As the makers gear up to release his last film 'James' on the big screens, fans are getting emotional all over the country. Ahead of James release on March 17, his human size cut-outs are ruling the streets and theatres as fans are remembering him with joy. The film will release on about 4000 screens worldwide and advance bookings are already going in full swing. James will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. In Karnataka alone, the film will be released in more than 400 theatres.

In the film, Puneeth will be seen playing the role of a manager in a security company. His action avatar is already a hit among the fans as they lauded the trailer. Actress Priya Anand will be seen as the leading lady.

If you are planning to watch the Kannada movie James, know where to book the movie tickets, release date, how to download in HD and other details here-

What is James Movie Release Date?

March 17, 2022

Where to book James movie tickets?

Fans are very excited to watch Puneeth Rajkumar for the last time on the big screen. All the moviegoers can book James movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of James?

Chethan Kumar

Who are the producers of James movie?

Kishore Pathikonda

Who are the writers of James movie 2022?

Chethan Kumar

What is the star cast of James movie?

Puneeth Rajkumar as Santhosh "James" Kumar

Priya Anand as Nisha Gayakwad

Anu Prabhakar

Srikanth

R. Sarathkumar and others

What is the running time of James?

2 hours 15 minutes

Who are the Music Directors James movie?

Charan Raj has composed the music of the film James and the two songs have been sung by Sanjith Hegde, Aditi Sagar, Charan Raj, Chandan Shetty, Shashank Sheshagiri, Vijeth Krishna, Impana Jayaraj

What is the cost of James movie?

James is Puneeth Rajkumar's last film and is said to be made on a budget of Rs 50-70 crore.

How can I see James Movie Trailer?

James movie teaser is available to watch on the official YouTube channel called PRK Audio.

Where to download James movie online?

You can download James movie from YouTube or from other paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after the makers' announcement.

Where can I watch the James full movie?

Puneeth Rajkumar's film James is releasing in theatres and won't be available to watch online until the production house announces. You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix or Disney Plus Hotstar to watch James movie a couple of weeks after its release.

Where can I check the review of James movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of James movie review on the link given below.

