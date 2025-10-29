Puneeth Rajkumar death anniversary: Power Star's quotes and dialogues that still inspire fans Even years after his passing, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s words continue to guide and uplift fans. From inspiring thoughts on teamwork and humility to dialogues that echo with strength, his voice remains a symbol of kindness, dedication, and hope across Karnataka and beyond.

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar continues to live on in the hearts of millions even years after his untimely passing. From inspiring quotes on life, success, and kindness to powerful movie dialogues, Puneeth's voice remains a constant source of motivation and positivity.

On his death anniversary, here's a look at some of his most inspiring quotes and dialogues that continue to inspire his fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar's iconic quotes

For those who may not know, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46, following a cardiac arrest. He was a renowned playback singer, actor, and producer who primarily worked in Kannada cinema.

In an interview with The Times of India, Puneeth shared his thoughts on maintaining team spirit, commitment and professionalism through his memorable quotes.

On keeping his energy up, the actor said:

"As actors, we have to work for 6–8 months at a stretch, and we become a team in the process."

"We might not stay in touch with each other after the movie, so we have to make the most of the time we spend together. Everyone needs to be in good spirits and enjoy what they do."

On choosing scripts, the Raajakumara actor explained:

"I look forward to working with more people and learning new things. The role and the team play a big factor when I choose a new script to work on."

Commenting on the nervousness that comes with every new project, Puneeth said:

"Each time a film starts, it’s a new project that I undertake, and when I am done with it, it feels like I am writing a major exam, so the pressure is always there."

On the importance of music in Indian cinema, he remarked:

"Music definitely plays a vital role when it comes to Indian films. Initially, if you get a good response for the music, it’s a good sign."

On why he avoids revealing too much before a release, he said:

"I don’t like giving away the plot or too much about the character. What’s the point if these things are revealed before the movie is out?"

His iconic dialogue from the 2022 film Gandhada Gudi deeply moved audiences, reflecting his sense of commitment and emotional honesty. The line goes, "I came to the forest trusting you. I have three movie commitments, and my wife and children are at home."

