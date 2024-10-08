Prabhas' look from 'The Raja Saab' garners attention, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Prabhas' look from 'The Raja Saab' revealed

Prabhas has made a splash with his latest film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. After entertaining audiences with science fiction and action entertainers, now the actor will be seen in a horror comedy. Yes! you read that right, Prabhas next film 'The Raja Saab' will unravel a new chapter for the actor itself. The film is being directed by Maruti. On the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday, the team of the film has shared a special video from the set of the film, from which Prabhas' look is becoming quite viral.

The Raja Saab team released a video on Maruti's birthday

After earning more than Rs 1100 crore from his latest film, Prabhas will now have a lot of expectations from The Raja Saab. His fans are also eagerly waiting for this film, who want to see their favourite star on screen once again. Meanwhile, a glimpse of Prabhas has been seen in a making video released by the team on the birthday of the film's director. In the video, Prabhas is looking very smart in a black shirt and curly hair styled back. His glimpse is being liked a lot by the fans on social media.

Watch the video here:

Horror comedy from Maruti and Prabhas

Fans are also praising Maruti a lot for showing their favourite star in the best way. With films like Munjya and Stree 2, the genre of horror comedy is trending at this time. If this film by Maruti also manages to win the hearts of the audience, then Prabhas' blast will be seen once again at the box office. Apart from him, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agarwal will also be seen in the film. The Raja Saab is being produced under TG Vishwa Prasad's People Media Factory.

Prabhas' upcoming films

Talking about Prabhas' upcoming films, apart from 'The Raja Saab', he will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'. The film is currently in pre-production, in which he will be seen in the role of a police officer. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar 2'. Apart from this, he is also going to do a film with director Hanu Raghavapuri, the story of which is still being worked on. Lastly, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD's sequel is also in the pipeline.

