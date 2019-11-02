Pawan Kalyan to feature in Telugu remake of Pink

Pawan Kalyan to feature in Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer pink

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has been roped in to feature in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Hindi film Pink. Anirudh Roy Chowdhary directed courtroom drama Pink was released in 2016 and the film received positively by both audiences and the critics. The film addressed the issue of consent. The film performed well at the box office and the cast left everyone impressed with their performance. Amitabh Bachchan’s performance as a veteran lawyer was lauded by the audiences.

The Telugu remake of the film has reportedly been assigned the name of PSPK 26 as a working title

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. This project will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Making the announcement about the film, Taran tweeted, "After remaking ‘Pink' in Tamil, Boney Kapoor joins hands with Dil Raju to remake ‘Pink' in Telugu. The Telugu remake will star Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Sriram Venu."

BIGGG NEWS... After remaking #Pink in #Tamil, Boney Kapoor joins hands with Dil Raju to remake #Pink in #Telugu... The #Telugu remake will star Pawan Kalyan... Directed by Sriram Venu... Pawan Kalyan was last seen in #Agnyaathavaasi [2018]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2019

The Telugu version of "Pink" will have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The rest of the cast and crew will be officially announced soon.

"Pink" was remade in Tamil this year. Ajith Kumar reprised Amitabh Bachchan's role from the original.

The Tamil remake also starred Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang as the three girls who join forces with a lawyer as they fight a molestation case against three boys from very influential backgrounds.

Last seen on screen in last year's Telugu action-drama "Agnyaathavaasi", Pawan Kalyan returns to acting after a hiatus of a year. He was occupied with his political commitments.

The Telugu remake of Pink is expected to go on floors by December this year if everything goes according to the plan.

(With IANS inputs)