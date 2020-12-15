Image Source : TWITTER/@NISHANTHTAMILA4 Pandian Stores fame Vj Chitra's husband arrested for allegedly abetting suicide

Television actress and host VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazrathpet on Wednesday. The news of her death left her fans in shock. Now, according to the latest media reports, her husband Hemanath has been arrested by Nazrathpet Police on Tuesday for allegedly abetting suicide. Actress Chitra was best known for starring in the Tamil show Pandian Stores and had earned a huge fanbase. Her death gave rise to many questions as it was said that she had completed her shooting and returned to her hotel room by 1 am.

According to the reports, Hemanath was arrested and was produced at the Poonamalle High Court. He has been lodged in Ponneri Jail after being interrogated for six days. It is said that police gathered enough evidence against him to make the public arrest. He has been booked under Section 306 of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Chitra and Hemanath had registered for their wedding just two months ago. They were planning to host a traditional wedding in January next year. The reports further claim that Hemanath was not comfortable about Chitra performing intimate scenes in her serials and the reality dance shows. He even dropped by her sets of the popular TV show Pandian Stores and scolded her after they had a fight about the same.

Chitra's mother has alleged that her daughter would not have died by suicide and has also demanded a fair probe.

According to the police, she had checked into her room around 1 am on Wednesday after completing a shoot.

"The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 a.m on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death," a police official from Nazrathpet station told TNM. Just few hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot on her Instagram page.