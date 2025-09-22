OG trailer out now: Emraan Hashmi locks horns with Power Star Pawan Kalyan | Watch The trailer of Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut film, They Call Him OG, is finally out and the actor can be seen taking on Pawan Kalyan as the villain in the movie.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, popularly known as 'Serial Kisser,' will be seen making his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film They Call Him OG. Emraan, who is once again in the spotlight and this time for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood, will be seen in the role of a villain in this film.

His Telugu debut, They Call Him OG, is set to hit screens on September 25, and excitement around it is steadily growing. In fact, the film’s first ticket was auctioned for a whopping Rs 5 lakh.

They Call Him OG trailer is finally out!

The makers of They Call Him OG first announced that the trailer would be released on Sunday at 10:00 am. Later, it was revealed that it would be out during the pre-release event. However, to fans' disappointment, the trailer was not released on social media profiles or YouTube and was only shown at the pre-release event.

However, finally, the They Call Him OG trailer is out on YouTube, and the massy entry of Pawan and classic charisma of Emraan seem worth the hype.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about his big South debut, Hashmi said, 'When I was approached for this film, I was overjoyed. This is my first Telugu movie, and what could be better than sharing screen space with superstar Pawan Kalyan?'

OG advance booking

The advance bookings for They Call Him OG have opened to a massive response in India and overseas. On its very first day, the film recorded over Rs 35 crore in global pre-sales, with India contributing around Rs 10.33 crore across more than 1,100 shows. In Andhra Pradesh, special early morning shows sold out within minutes, while in North America, the film has already grossed over USD 1.6 million in advance bookings.

OG cast and makers

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG boasts a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Shriya Reddy. With music composed by Thaman S, the film is gearing up for a wide release not just across South India but also in North India and Nepal on September 25.

