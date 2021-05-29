No. 1 Kodalu producer Harish dies; Sudha Chandran and Madhumitha mourn his demise

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUDHAACHANDRAN No. 1 Kodalu producer Harish dies

No. 1 Kodalu producer Harish passed away after suffering a heart stroke. Reportedly, he underwent surgery for cardiac arrest in the first week of May. He died while sleeping in the wee hours of Saturday (May 29). Actress Sudha Chandran mourned the sudden demise with a heartfelt post on Instagram. She plays the leading role in No. 1 Kodalu.

Sudha wrote, "Woke up to the most shocking news this morning....our producer Harish Garu of zee Telugu serial No.1 Kodalu . .left us for heavenly abode....too young Nd gone tooooooo soon....a man of very few words....a man with a golden heart. U wil b missed Harish Garu."

Madhumitha, who plays the female protagonist in the show, also penned down a note for thr producer and said, "The man behind No.1 Kodalu.. The man who started this all.. The man whose vision we all were working towards.. That man has left us all in despair today. U will never be forgotten sir but missed always... RIP Harish sir Producer No.1 Kodalu."