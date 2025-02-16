Nivin Pauly becomes 'India’s first multiverse superhero', shares poster of Multiverse Manmadhan

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Nivin Pauly becomes India’s first multiverse superhero

Nivin Pauly on Sunday announced "India’s first multiverse superhero movie". Sharing posters of Multiverse Manmadhan, Pauly announced that he is set to star in the movie. The film is written and directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar who is known for Enkilum Chandrike (2023) and Average Ambili (2019).

The movie is co-written by co-written by Anandu S Raj and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh Rajasekharan.

Sharing the film poster, Pauly wrote, "This one hits close to my heart! Thrilled to announce India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie, MULTIVERSE MANMADHAN helmed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar and co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh. Can’t wait to see this wild, fun ride come to life on screen! Dadha and Rhesu, your wish is taking flight-just as you both imagined."

The pan-India film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Prior to sharing the film's poster, Pauly had shared pictures of himself which shows him to have undergone dramatic physical transformation.

He was last seen in Malayalee from India, directed by Dijo Jose Antony. he will be seen in Dear Students which also stars Nayanthara. His breakout role in 2015 film Premam is one of the most loved Malayalam films.

The actor was also in legal trouble after a woman accused him and five others of raping her in Dubai. However, he was later cleared of all charges in November last year. He thanked his fans for their love and support during the tough times. He wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by me. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support."