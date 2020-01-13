Image Source : TWITTER Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Bheeshma teaser storms the internet

The teaser for Bheeshma is out and the one thing it does well is to establish Nithiin's character as a man of quirks. He cracks out-of-turn jokes, can insult people without his knowledge, is a romantic guy (from the heroine's perspective) and more. The film has been one of the most exciting Telugu films of the year, starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna. And looking at the teaser there is no way you'll be undeterred by Nithiin's charm. The actor easily wins your hearts with his cunning yet cute act in the film. The teaser has obviously started trending on Twitter.

Directed by Venky Kudumula, Bheeshma has Mahati Swara Sagar composing the tunes. After Bheeshma, Nithiin has other projects Rang De in the direction of Venky Atluri and a film with Chandrasekhar Yeleti. He will also produce Andhadhun remake.

Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Narra Srinivas, Kalyani Natarajan, and Rajshri Nair are also part of the cast. Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music director. Sai Sriram is the cinematographer. Sahi Suresh, Navin Nooli, and Sri Vastava will take care of art direction, editing, and co-direction. Story, screenplay and dialogues are by the director himself.

Looks like a tribute to all the creative geniuses who make a movie and the movie industry go viral.#BheeshmaTeaser gives a sneak peek to the meme creator!



Can't wait for #21FebBheeshma https://t.co/OSFyi7Klue — Raghunath Koduvayur (@MarketingRags) January 12, 2020

Earlier during the filming of the film, Nithiin and Rashmika paid a tribute to Hrithik Roshan by doing the hook step of Ghugroo from War. Nithiin posted the video on his social media account and captioned it, "A little for u Hrithik sir ... All the way from Positano @iHrithik @iamRashmika @SitharaEnts #BeeshmaShoot Fan boy moment!? P.s. sorry for the non sync! ?

The rom-com will release on February 21.