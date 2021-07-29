Netrikann trailer: Nayanthara takes centre stage in Tamil crime thriller as visually impaired woman | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/DISNEYPLUS HOTSTAR Netrikann trailer: Nayanthara takes centre stage in Tamil crime thriller as visually impaired woman

After the runaway success of entertainment-packed blockbuster Mookuthi Amman, actor Nayanthara makes a grand comeback in Tamil crime thriller Netrikann, in an avatar never donned before by the Lady Superstar. The actor takes centre stage with her portrayal as a visually-impared woman who gets embroiled in dangerous circumstances with a serial kidnapper after she reports a hit-and-run accident.

As she helps the police catch this repeat offender terrorising innocent women, the fierce, sharp, she also unravels a side no one could have expected.

Also starring actor Ajmal Ameer as the antagonist, Netrikann showcases how Nayanthara fights against all odds to stand strong against a nefarious villain.

Directed by Milind Rau and produced by Rowdy Pictures, this fast-paced whodunnit is packed with thrill, action, crime, and mystery. Music director Girishh G has added his magical touch to the film with melodious tracks including ‘Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum’ – the healing song capturing positivity and hope, sung beautifully by Sid Sriram.

The highly-anticipated film Netrikann will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August 2021 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Producer Vignesh Shivan said, “With every film, the goal is to push the envelope further to show audiences something that they haven't seen before, keep them hooked till the credits and provide them with an enriching entertainment experience. We are proud to say that Netrikann is just that. The film is centered around a unique and resilient woman, portrayed by Nayanthara with such elan. As a visually impaired woman, she uses her senses to the best of her abilities to track down a serial killer and uncover hidden truths. The film is unconventional and thrilling - audiences who enjoy bold content will love Netrikann.”

Watch the trailer here:

Director Milind Rau said, “Tamil audiences love a good thriller, and I wanted to create a movie unlike any that the genre has seen in Kollywood. Netrikann is special because of the central character who is visually impaired and uses sheer intelligence and presence of mind to confront a deadly serial kidnapper. No one could have essayed the role better than Nayanthara who has brilliantly brought alive a character who can’t see, but is extremely quick-witted. High-octane action and drama, along with the unexpected twists in the storyline, makes Netrikann a must watch, especially for viewers who love a good whodunit packed with crime, thrill, and action.”

Watch the Tamil crime thriller Netrikann from 13th August 2021, exclusively for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar