Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 gets a new release date? What we know The release of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam has been postponed, and fans are now demanding that the film be released in the coming week. Read on for the details.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda, titled Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The film was originally scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

In a significant development, Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans, eagerly awaiting the film, have started demanding a December 12, 2025, release. Read on to know the details.

Akhanda 2 gets a new release date?

Fans on social media continue to demand a December 12, 2025, release for the film. They have taken to X (formerly Twitter), sharing posts with the hashtag #WeWantAkhanda2OnDec12th. Take a look at some of the posts below:

Notably, the makers have yet to announce an official new release date for the film.

Akhanda 2 gets postponed due to unforeseen circumstances

For the unversed, on the day of the Akhanda 2 release, Nandamuri Balakrishna took to Instagram and wrote, "With deep regret, we announce that #Akhanda2 will not release as scheduled because of unforeseen circumstances. We know how much this film means to all of you, and we truely share your disappointment. This decision was not an easy one. Please know that we are doing everything in our power to bring you good news at the earliest. Thank you for standing by us always (sic)."

Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam trailer

The makers released the official trailer on November 28, 2025, across social media platforms. The trailer has received widespread attention, garnering more than 23 million views so far. Take a look at the trailer below:

About Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam

The Telugu action thriller, Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam, is directed by Boyapati Srinu and features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Aadhi and Samyuktha Menon in the pivotal roles. Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the production banner of 14 Reels Plus. Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

