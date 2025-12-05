Akhanda 2 postponed: Why did Nandamuri Balakrishna's film skip its December 5 release Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 has been postponed. This comes after the film hit a legal roadblock in Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi:

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 was slated for a worldwide release on December 5. However, it has now been postponed. The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) on the morning of the release and informed fans they the production house is doing its best to release the film soon.

For the unversed, the film also hit a legal roadblock in Tamil Nadu ahead of Akhanda 2's release.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 postponed

Production House 14 Reels Plus took to X and apologised to fans for postponing Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2. They wrote, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."

Akhanda 2 Indian screenings were also cancelled

On December 4, the makers =announced that the film's India premieres were also cancelled. "#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today," the makers wrote.

Why was Akhanda 2 postponed?

While the reasons for the delay weren't revealed by the makers, reportedly, the chaos started with ticket bookings. Exhibitors and fans were confused about the bookings on ticketing platforms until the last moment.

In Tamil Nadu, Akhanda 2 release hit a roadblock due to a court dispute with Eros International Media Limited. The issue escalated to the Madras High Court, which ultimately restrained the film from releasing, as per reports.

The court’s decision stemmed from an appeal linked to a long-running arbitral dispute with 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited involving a sum roughly amounting to Rs 28 crore.

Reportedly, Eros also informed the court that 14 Reels Plus LLP, an entity connected to 14 Reels Entertainment, was preparing to release Akhanda 2 under its banner.

