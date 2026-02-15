Mahesh Babu unveils Nagabandham teaser; Virat Karrna shines in Abhishek Nama’s grand mytho-action spectacle

New Delhi:

The wait around Nagabandham has finally eased a little. The teaser of the mytho-action film, directed by Abhishek Nama and starring Virat Karrna, was unveiled on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. The film is mounted on a large canvas, with a perfect blend of heavy VFX and spiritual storytelling. The launch at Prasad's PCX in Hyderabad added to the buzz, with Mahesh Babu unveiling the teaser. The film's release date was also announced by the makers.

Nagabandham teaser out

The teaser of Nagabandham opens in the Himalayan landscape, quiet at first but filled with a sense of something ancient. It hints at a secret that has existed for ages, one that risks being exposed because of human greed. As that threat grows, the idea of destiny choosing its protector begins to take shape. The narrative draws partial inspiration from the Afghan invasion led by Abdali, blending it with mythology and spiritual conflict.

At the centre of it all is the Nagabandham Temple. It is shown as a hidden shrine, protected by celestial forces and believed to guard an ancient cosmic power. Located deep within secret Himalayan routes, the temple carries a sense of danger. “Born from Brahma’s Creation… Guarded by Vishnu’s Dharma… Powered by Mahadev’s Fury…”, this line captures the core of the film. Watch the teaser here:

Nagabandham cast: Virat Karrna leads the stellar ensemble of stars

Virat Karrna, who made his film debut with Peda Kapu-1 in 2023, stands at the centre of the teaser and leaves a lasting impact. His transformation, especially in the Lord Shiva manifestation, stands out immediately. There is also a moment involving a fight with a crocodile that adds to the intensity.

The supporting cast includes Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sawhney, Garuda Ram, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and BS Avinash.

Nagabandham is slated for release in summer 2026 in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

