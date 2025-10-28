Mass Jathara trailer out now: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela promise pure fire | Watch Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara trailer dropped online on October 27, 2025, and fans are calling it a “blockbuster feast.” Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, this Telugu action entertainer will have paid premieres on October 31, followed by a grand theatrical release on November 1.

The official trailer of Ravi Teja's upcoming film, Mass Jathara, was released online on October 27, 2025, across social media platforms.

The Telugu-language film, also known as Ravi Teja's 75th film (RT 75), features Sreeleela in the lead roles.

When is Mass Jathara 2025 releasing?

Written and directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Mass Jathara 2025 will release in theatres on November 1, 2025, with paid premieres on October 31 across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Watch the Mass Jathara trailer

The 2-minute-and-31-second-long trailer showcases Ravi Teja in action-packed form. It also gives a glimpse that the film will be a full entertainer, featuring comedy and romance. So far, the official trailer video of Mass Jathara has garnered more than 4.2 million views and thousands of comments on YouTube.

Watch the Mass Jathara trailer below:

What fans are saying about the trailer

Ravi Teja's fans couldn't stop themselves from reacting to the official trailer. The trailer received praise from the viewers, with many calling it a "blockbuster". One user wrote, "This is what it's like to eat a full biryani after being very hungry. After watching the trailer, it's a blockbuster." However, some users also praised Naveen Chandra's acting. One comment reads, "Naveen Chandra's acting is super."

Mass Jathara music, production and crew

For the unversed, the music of the film is given by Bheems Ceciroleo. The cinematography is done by Vidhu Ayyanna. Mass Jathara is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Meanwhile, it is presented by Srikara Studios.

Ravi Teja's work front

The Telugu actor Ravi Teja was last seen in Harish Shankar's film Mr Bachchan alongside Bhagyashri Bose and Kishore Raju Vasistha. The movie is available to stream on the streaming platform Netflix. According to details available on IMDb, he is a part of an untitled project with Anil Ravipudi.

