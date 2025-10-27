Bison Kaalamaadan on OTT: When is Dhruv Vikram's film releasing digitally? Mari Selvaraj’s sports drama Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, is all set to stream soon on OTT after completing its theatrical run. The film, which released in theatres on October 17, is expected to make its OTT debut next month.

New Delhi:

Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, started slow but is remaining steady at the box office. The film is currently in theatres, however, fans are waiting for its OTT release.

The film clashed with Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's Dude at the box office on October 17.

When is Bison releasing on OTT?

While the makers are yet to officially confirm Bison OTT release date, Bison, the much-talked-about sports drama, is reportedly gearing up for its digital premiere on Netflix.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film has been receiving praise for its powerful storytelling and performances. It seems like cinephiles will have a wait a little longer for the film's digital release. Bison will begin streaming only after completing its four-week theatrical run. It is expected to arrive on Netflix by the second week of November. However, the makers are yet to official confirm the release date.

Watch the trailer of Bison here:

How much did Bison earn at the box office?

Directed by Keerthiswaran, Bison Kaalamaadan started slow but is steady at the box office. On Day 1, the film earned Rs 2.7 crore. On Day 10, Bison minted Rs 3.25 crore, taking the total tally to Rs 35.25 crore. The film saw an overall 41.49% Tamil occupancy on Sunday, October 26. Positive word of mouth and great reviews are only expected to notch up the numbers.

Who stars in Bison?

Bison boasts an impressive lineup of stars, led by Dhruv Vikram alongside Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan, all of whom bring depth and authenticity to this sports drama.

Backed by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, Bison is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Pa Ranjith, and Aditi Anand. The film also marks the musical debut of Sai Abhyankkar.

Also read: Box Office [October 26, 2025]: Thamma nears Rs 100 crore, Kantara roars past Rs 589 crore