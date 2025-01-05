Marco becomes first A-rated Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crores globally | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Malayalam film Marco earns Rs 100 crore globally

The Malayalam film 'Marco' directed by Haneef Adeni has created history. This film has become the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Marco has rocked the box office not only in India but also overseas. The film features South actors Unni Mukundan, Yukti Thareja and Kabir Duhan Singh in lead roles. The film was released on December 20 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

First Malayalam film to cross the 100-crore mark

This film starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role is considered to be India's most intense violence film. This film was released in theatres worldwide on 20 December. 15 days after its release, the film has now joined the Rs 100 crore club. This is the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

Collection of 'Marco' in India

'Marco' has collected Rs 51.75 crore till the 17th day of its release at the Indian box office. Talking about its 17th day collection, the film has collected 3 crores so far on Sunday.

Star cast of the film

Apart from Unni Mukundan, the film stars Ishan Shoulath, Abhimanyu S. Thilakan, Yukthi Thareeja, Kabir Duhan Singh and Siddiqui. The music of the film is given by Ravi Basrur. It is produced by Sharif Muhammad. The action thriller film written and directed by Haneef Adeni.

These films are also included in the 100 crore club

Malayalam films have been on a roll since 2024. Earlier, Manjummel Boys (Rs 240.5 crore), Aadu Jeevitham (Rs 157.35 crore), Aavesham (Rs 154.79 crore), Premalu (Rs 131.18 crore) and Ajayante Randam Motionam (Rs 107.3 crore) have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

