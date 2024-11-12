Manoj Mitra, Bengali legend who acted with Moushumi Chatterjee and Suchitra Sen, dies | Filmography

Follow us on Image Source : X Manoj MItra

Manoj Mitra, veteran Bengali actor and dramatist, is no more. He breathed his last on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Kolkata's Salt Lake due to age-related issues. It is being reported that he was 86 years old. After learning about his demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and paid her heartfelt condolenses. ''Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, 'Banga Bibhushan' Manoj Mitra today morning. He had been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers,'' Mamata wrote in her post.

His most popular project is Tapan Sinha's Banchharamer Bagan, which was adapted from his own play Sajano Bagaan. Not only this, he also featured in legendary director Satyajit Ray's films including Ghare Baire and Ganashatru. He has played several comic and antagonist roles in Bengali films. Over the years, he has received several prestigious awards and accolades including the Sangeet Natak Akademy Award for Best Playwright in 1985, the Filmfare Award East for Best Actor in 1980, Dinabandhu Puraskar in 2012, among others

Check out list of his popular films as actor: