Malayalam actor Mukesh, arrested in sexual assault case, released on anticipatory bail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malayalam actor and CPI (M) MLA Mukesh

Malayalam actor and CPI (M) leader Mukesh on Tuesday was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the rape case against him on a complaint by a female actor. His lawyer confirmed that the MLA was arrested, his medical examination and potency test were carried out and then he was released as he had been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court earlier this month. His arrest was recorded after the SIT, who is investigating the case registered against the actor, called him for questioning.

Mukesh appeared before the SIT at the Coastal Police Headquarters in Kochi at 9:45 am and was questioned for three and a half hours. Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police.

Ernakulam District and Sessions granted bail to Mukesh on September 5 in connection with the rape case filed against him by the female actor, who also made additional accusations of sexual assault. Following the woman's accusation, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered against Mukesh.

He claimed that the charges were the result of his refusal to succumb to blackmail attempts by the complainant. Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The committee was established by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case. Its report highlighted instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

In response to these allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation involving several actors and directors, the state government announced the formation of a seven-member Special Investigation Team on August 25 to investigate the claims.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Laapataa Ladies beat THESE 28 films to become India's official entry to Oscars 2025 | FULL LIST