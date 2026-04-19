Mahavatar Parshuram: Hombale Films unveils gripping poster of second Mahavatar film on Parshuram Jayanti

New Delhi:

Hombale Films has unveiled the gripping first poster of its second film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, titled Mahavatar Parshuram, on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, Sunday, April 19, 2026. In 2025, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions revealed the lineup for their ambitious animated franchise, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. The first film of this franchise was Mahavatar Narsimha.

Mahavatar Parshuram's first poster out

The first poster of Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Parshuram features a fierce warrior holding a heavily blood-stained battle axe in the middle of a battlefield. Hombale Films captioned the post as, "WHEN DHARMA FALLS, THE PARSHU RISES Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe #MahavatarParshuraam Coming December 2027. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages. Wishing you a blessed #ParshuramJayanti." Take a look below:

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