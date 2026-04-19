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Mahavatar Parshuram: Hombale Films unveils gripping poster of second Mahavatar film on Parshuram Jayanti

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Hombale Films has released the first gripping poster of Mahavatar Parshuram, the second film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe on April 19, 2026.

The first poster of Mahavatar Parshuram from Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is out.
The first poster of Mahavatar Parshuram from Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is out. Image Source : Hombale Films
New Delhi:

Hombale Films has unveiled the gripping first poster of its second film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, titled Mahavatar Parshuram, on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, Sunday, April 19, 2026. In 2025, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions revealed the lineup for their ambitious animated franchise, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. The first film of this franchise was Mahavatar Narsimha. 

Mahavatar Parshuram's first poster out 

The first poster of Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Parshuram features a fierce warrior holding a heavily blood-stained battle axe in the middle of a battlefield. Hombale Films captioned the post as, "WHEN DHARMA FALLS, THE PARSHU RISES Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe #MahavatarParshuraam Coming December 2027. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages. Wishing you a blessed #ParshuramJayanti." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Mahavatar Cinematic Universe: Hombale Films announces 7 films from their ambitious animated franchise

 

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