Maharaj actor Shalini Pandey joins Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai', begins shooting in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shalini Pandey joins the cast of Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai'

Shalini Pandey made her debut with Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy. She was last seen in Junaid Khan's (Aamir Khan's son) debut film Maharaj. The actor has proved her calibre by taking on diverse roles which push her as an actor. In a recent exciting update, it is revealed that Shalini Pandey is roped in for Dhanush’s next directorial ‘Idli Kadai’. It is being reported that the actor has started shooting for the film in Hyderabad. For those who don't know, in the year 2019, Shalini featured in two Tamil films. In 100% Kadhal, she played the role of Mahalakshmi and she played the role of Jhansi in Gorilla.

Shalini Pandey returns to Tamil Cinema!

While spectators were still reeling after her stunning performance as Kishori in 'Maharaj,' the announcement of her next movie, 'Idli Kadai,' brought smiles to fans' faces. The actress has already started shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Shalini makes a comeback in Tamil cinema with the film directed by Dhanush. Shalini will play a versatile character in the film. The presence of Shalini adds excitement and youth appeal to the film. Her casting in the picture is creating a stir, and fans and spectators are eager to see what she brings to the screen this time.

On Shalini Pandey's work front

Meanwhile besides 'Idli Kadai', Shalini Pandey will also be seen in Excel Entertainment's 'Dabba Cartel' and 'Bandwaale'. She rose to fame with Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy and Doctor Preety. The film was later remade in Hindi. titled Kabir Singh, the film featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Talking about Hindi films, Shalini has worked with Aditya Rawal and Vijay Varma in Bamfaad. She was paired alongside Ranveer Singh in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. She was last seen in another Yash Raj Film Maharaj opposite Junaid Khan. The OTT film was directly released on Netflix.

Also Read: Did you know Omar Abdullah had THIS objection to Ranbir-Deepika starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'?