LIK X Review: Did Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty's sci-fi romantic comedy impress audiences?

New Delhi:

South Indian actor-writer-director Pradeep Ranganathan was recently seen in the Tamil sci-fi romantic drama LIK: Love Insurance Kompany alongside Krithi Shetty in the lead role. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film hit theatres on Friday, April 10, 2026, clashing with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit.

LIK follows the story of a man who believes in old-school love and falls for a woman who embraces tech-driven romance. The plot takes a turn when their paths cross with a tech company that manages relationships. Those who watched the first-day-first-show of LIK shared their views on social media. Let’s find out whether this feel-good romantic drama managed to impress the audience.

LIK X Review

Early reactions to LIK: Love Insurance Kompany from audiences suggest a mixed response. Some users have praised Pradeep Ranganathan for his screen presence and acting. One X user wrote, "Watched #LoveInsuranceKompany yesterday! Unga screen presence vera level (your screen presence is on another level). @pradeeponelife. Another hit for sure! #LIK #PradeepRanganathan."

Another user gave the film 3 out of 5 stars, highlighting both its positives and negatives. He praised the film's "grand production values," the background music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and technical aspects including cinematography, art direction, and VFX. However, he felt there was no emotional connect and found the dialogues, comedy, and most scenes cringe and boring.

See other reactions here:

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany - Produciton details

For the unversed, the film is produced by Lalit Kumar, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan under the banners of Rowdy Pictures (owned by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan) and Seven Screen Studio. The music is composed by critically acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander.

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, collected Rs 6.85 crore across 3,202 shows on its first day. The film recorded the highest Tamil occupancy at 37% across 2,117 shows, followed by 25% occupancy in Telugu language across 1,085 shows. It grossed Rs 2 crore overseas and Rs 9.93 crore worldwide at the box office.

Also Read: Dacoit vs LIK Day 1 box office: Adivi Sesh or Pradeep Ranganathan, whose film took the lead on opening day?