Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj blessed with baby boy; fans distribute sweets, burst crackers

It's a boy for late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife Meghana Raj. The Sarja family is super happy and emotional as they welcomed a new member today. The first photos of the newborn baby in the arms of his Dhruva Sarja are now going viral on the internet. The good news was confirmed by Dhruva and his wife Prerana who took to Instagram to inform the fans. On one hand where Dhruva wrote, "Baby boy. Jai Hanuman," Prerana, on the other, wrote, "Meghana Chiru blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for your prayers and support." As soon as the late actor's fans came to know about the same, they celebrated the arrival of Jr Chiru by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi Sarja took his last breath on June 7, 2020, after suffering from a massive heart attack. His death came as a shock to everyone but now that Junior Chiru is born, the family's excitement will be on the next level. Catch the first glimpse of the baby here:

Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married on May 2, 2018 and the actress was 5 months pregnant when Sarja passed away. After his death, she penned down an emotional note on Instagram that read, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."

A few days back she shared beautiful pictures from the baby shower that was thrown by her friends. Check out the pics here:

Meanwhile, here's how Twitter reacted post the baby's arrival:

Chiru is back 😍🤩

Our next Star of Sarja family

Welcome to this world little Champ❤️❤️#Chirusarjaisback#juniorChiru pic.twitter.com/uGjm6o4G3k — Harshitha Lakshmana (@HarshithaLaksh6) October 22, 2020

