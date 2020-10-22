Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj blessed with baby boy; fans distribute sweets, burst crackers

It's a boy for late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife Meghana Raj. The Sarja family is super happy and emotional as they welcomed a new member today. The first photos of the newborn baby in the arms of his Dhruva Sarja are now going viral on the internet. The good news was confirmed by Dhruva and his wife Prerana who took to Instagram to inform the fans. On one hand where Dhruva wrote, "Baby boy. Jai Hanuman," Prerana, on the other, wrote, "Meghana Chiru blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for your prayers and support." As soon as the late actor's fans came to know about the same, they celebrated the arrival of Jr Chiru by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.
For the unversed, Chiranjeevi Sarja took his last breath on June 7, 2020, after suffering from a massive heart attack. His death came as a shock to everyone but now that Junior Chiru is born, the family's excitement will be on the next level. Catch the first glimpse of the baby here:
Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married on May 2, 2018 and the actress was 5 months pregnant when Sarja passed away. After his death, she penned down an emotional note on Instagram that read, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."
CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru. An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting "Baby! I am home". There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel. You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of our love- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU.
A few days back she shared beautiful pictures from the baby shower that was thrown by her friends. Check out the pics here:
Meanwhile, here's how Twitter reacted post the baby's arrival:
ಗಂಡು ಮಗುವಿಗೆ ಜನ್ಮನೀಡಿದ ಮೇಘನಾ ಸರ್ಜಾ— Sagar Manasu (@SagarManasu) October 22, 2020
ಅಣ್ಣನ ಮಗುವನ್ನು ಎತ್ತಿ ಮುದ್ದಾಡಿದ ದೃವಾ ಸರ್ಜಾ @chirusarja@meghanasraj @DhruvaSarja #JuniorChiru #ChiranjeeviSarja #meghanaraj pic.twitter.com/5Sw6IaZ2Rd
Chiru is back 😍🤩— Harshitha Lakshmana (@HarshithaLaksh6) October 22, 2020
Our next Star of Sarja family
Welcome to this world little Champ❤️❤️#Chirusarjaisback#juniorChiru pic.twitter.com/uGjm6o4G3k
Welcome #JuniorChiru 💖💕@chirusarja @meghanasraj pic.twitter.com/IVGvLLExX4— NamCinema Vin..! (@vinu048) October 22, 2020
@DhruvaSarja @chirusarja happy welcome #juniorchiru 🥰🥰🥰🥰— Hari Govindan (@HariGovind95) October 22, 2020
Team fantasy Hearthly welcoming Junior Yuva samrat Chiranjeevi Sarja#chirusarja #juniorchiru #fantasy #kannadabeatz pic.twitter.com/wVjVCKFroW— Kannada Beatz (@kannadabeatz) October 22, 2020
ಜೂನಿಯರ್ ಚಿರು 😍#juniorchiru https://t.co/KLTjVR25y8— flixOye (@flixoyeIN) October 22, 2020
ಮತ್ತೆ ಹುಟ್ಟಿ ಬಂದ ಚಿರಂಜೀವಿ ಸರ್ಜಾ😍😍 Meghana Raj #juniorchiru#ChiranjeeviSarja pic.twitter.com/sivDGooPKg— Arun (@arunkal406) October 22, 2020
