Mark: Kiccha Sudeep's K47 finally gets its title | Deets Inside

South Indian actor Kiccha Sudeep are celebrating his 52nd birthday today. The Sandalwood star, who is busy shooting multiple films at the moment, has announced the title of his next pan-India film.

The title of Kiccha Sudeep's new film was announced a day before his birthday. The shooting of this film has been completed. The movie that was being shot was K47 will now be called Mark.

Mark has been unveiled

The makers took to their Instagram profile on Monday and shared the title teaser. 'The fire is lit. The journey begins. The Title Announcement Teaser of #MARK is unveiled,' read their title. In the teaser of Mark, Sudeep can be seen in a very rugged look. The background music of Mark is also amazing.

Watch the title annoucement teaser here:

Mark makers and crew

This is the second film of director Vijay Karthikeya and Kiccha. Earlier, Max Cinema had created a stir on the screen with this pair. It was the first success of Kiccha Sudeep and Vijay Karthikeya. In such a situation, fans have high expectations from Mark.

Ajaneesh B Loknath has composed the music of Mark. Satya Jyothi Films and Kiccha Creations have jointly produced the films. Currently, only the title teaser has been released on Kiccha's birthday. The names of the leading actress and the supporting cast have not been revealed yet.

Mark release date

The upcoming movie will be released on the occasion of Christmas 2025. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Now it remains to see when the makers will announce the exact release date of the film.

