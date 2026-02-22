KHxRK Promo X Reactions: Fans heap praise on Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth's reunion, say 'Coolest at its best'

New Delhi:

The official promo of South superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's upcoming film, tentatively titled KHxRK, has taken the internet by storm. Since the makers dropped the announcement video, fans of both stars have been buzzing with excitement over this epic reunion.

Directed by Nelson, the film marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth after a 47-year gap. The two were last seen together on screen in the 1979 film Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum. Let’s take a look at how social media users are reacting to the promo video.

KHxRK Promo X reactions

Fans have been praishing the retro looks of both the actors in the promo video. One user wrote, "Others: screaming hype. Nelson: calm voice, straight face, silent killer mode. That chilled-out promo vibe is comedy by itself. Coolest at its best. Swag max #KHXRK (sic)." Another wrote, "47 years later… history repeats itself! The reunion we’ve all been waiting for (sic)." Have a look at some more X reactions below:

KHxRK promo: Cliffhanger leaves fans guessing the lead role

For those who haven't seen it, the promo video ends on a cliffhanger, with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth asking director Nelson, "Who is the hero?" This has sparked a wave of speculation among fans, who now have their own theories on who will play the hero in the film.

One X user wrote, "#KHxRK Hero - #SuperstarRajinikanth Villain - #KamalHaasan. In the title card, it ends with a shot highlighting (AN) for #KamalHaasan and (H) for #Rajinikanth. Ulaganayagan as 'AN'tagonist & Superstar as 'H'ero (sic)."

Well, time will tell who will be playing the hero, as an official announcement from the makers is still awaited. Notably, the music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander who have previously worked with Rajinikanth in films like Jailer and Coolie.

