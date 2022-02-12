Khiladi Twitter Review & Reactions: Ravi Teja impresses again, netizens call film 'blockbuster'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAVI TEJA FANS Khiladi Twitter Review & Reactions

Telugu actor Ravi Teja-starrer 'Khiladi' hit big screens on February 11. Helmed by Ramesh Varma, the action-thriller featured Teja in a completely different avatar, playing a double role. Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles, the movie is said to be a commercial action drama. With an intent to explore the existing craze for Telugu movies in Hindi, the makers of the film also released the Khiladi in Hindi. Well, the idea seems perfect as the audience and fans around loved watching Ravi Teja's latest outing.

Calling it Blockbuster, a user wrote, "Done with the show... First half : above average, comedy seems to be routine but internal bang, Second half: Racy action sequences and twists, blockbuster 2nd half.. Overall BOMMA HIT #Khiladi."

Earlier, producer Jayantilal Gada said they decided to release "Khiladi" in the Hindi language, given the popularity of Teja. "As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form. The content of ‘Khiladi’ is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas."

