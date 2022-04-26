Follow us on Image Source : PR Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan starrer 'Saani Kaayidham' trailer OUT!

The much-awaited trailer of Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming Tamil revenge action-drama, Saani Kaayidham was released today. Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media, the film stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles. Saani Kaayidham will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting 6 May, and will also be available as Chinni in Telugu and as Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam across 240 countries and territories.

The story follows a heart-wrenching journey of Ponni (Keerthy Suresh) who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. In one unfortunate night, she loses everything. To avenge the injustice done to her, she takes support of Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

Sharing the news of the trailer release, the actress wrote on Twitter, "The one that we’ve been waiting for so long to present to you all !! Here’s #SaaniKaayidhamTrailer, from our hearts to yours Hope you all like the glimpse of Sangaiyyah and Ponni. #SaaniKaayidhamOnPrime, May 6

@primevideoin."

Speaking about her role, Keerthy Suresh said, “Saani Kaayidham is a complete departure from any of my past work, I play a raw and intense character. It was my role and director Arun’s distinctive storytelling style and vision that interested me to be a part of this hard-hitting film. To top it, I had director Selvaraghavan as my co-star – couldn’t get better! I have put in my heart and soul in this role and am thrilled that my fans across the world will get to watch Saani Kaayidham on Prime Video. I am excitedly waiting for audience’s reaction on 6 May.”

Director-turned-actor, Selvaraghavan said, “Saani Kaayidham is special to me as I faced the camera for the first time for this film, and to be able to portray a powerful character is a brilliant opportunity. It was also wonderful sharing screen space with the talented Keerthy Suresh, who has given an explosive performance. The director, Arun Matheswaran, is of course a master of his craft and has brought out the best in the story as well as the performers. I am eagerly looking forward to Saani Kaayidham’s premiere on the Prime Video.”

Helmed by director Arun Matheswaran, the film boasts of an exciting crew comprising Yamini Yagnamurthy as Cinematographer, Sam CS as the music director, Ramu Thangaraj as Art Director, Nagooran Ramachandran as the Editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as Stunts director and Siddharth Ravipatti as the creative producer.