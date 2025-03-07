Karnataka caps theatre ticket prices at Rs 200, announces key initiatives for film industry growth Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces key initiatives, including capping theatre ticket prices at Rs 200, launching an OTT platform for Kannada films, and developing a Film City in Mysuru to boost the state's cinema industry.

In a significant move to support and grow Karnataka's cinema industry, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his historic 16th state budget announcement on Friday, revealed a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing both the theatre and digital entertainment sectors. One of the most notable measures is the capping of ticket prices across all theatres in the state, including multiplexes, at Rs 200. This initiative is designed to make cinema more affordable and accessible to a wider audience, ensuring that more people can enjoy the movie-going experience.

Further demonstrating his commitment to the state's film industry, Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka will establish its own OTT platform dedicated to promoting Kannada films. This move comes in response to concerns raised by prominent Kannada actor-producers, such as Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty, who recently voiced their frustrations about the lack of major OTT platforms willing to pick up Kannada content. In July 2024, Shetty’s production company, Paramvah Studios, took matters into their own hands by launching their web series Ekam on a custom platform due to the unavailability of mainstream OTT options.

Alongside the new OTT platform, the state government has allocated Rs 3 crore to create a repository for preserving Kannada films, both in digital and non-digital formats. This initiative aims to safeguard movies that portray the state’s rich social, historical, and cultural heritage.

Addressing another key demand from the cinema industry, Siddaramaiah announced that the sector will officially be recognised as an industry, enabling it to benefit from the facilities and incentives provided under Karnataka’s Industrial Policy. This recognition is expected to provide a significant boost to the growth and development of the state's movie production and distribution ecosystem.

In a further bid to strengthen Karnataka’s position as a hub for film production, the Chief Minister outlined plans to build a state-of-the-art multiplex complex at the Karnataka Film Academy's 2.5-acre land in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru, through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Additionally, a massive Rs 500 crore project will see the development of an international-level Film City in Mysuru, with 150 acres of land already transferred to the Department of Information and Public Relations for the project.

These initiatives signal Karnataka’s intention to foster the growth of its film industry, improve access to cinema, and create a sustainable and dynamic entertainment ecosystem in the state.

(Inputs from PTI)