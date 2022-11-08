Kantara Hindi Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty's film witnesses phenomenal growth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ROHITJSWL01 Kantara

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collections: Kantara has become one of the most successful films of recent times. Even a month after its release, the film is making phenomenal progress at the ticket window. The Hindi dub of the Kannada film continues to grow and is unaffected by new Bollywood releases namely -- Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL.

Kantara Box Office Report

First, the Kannada version of the film created waves in the south and and now Kantara has taken over the pan India market. Its rise in the Hindi market has been exceptional ever since its release on 14 October. It's been around 3 weeks now, and Kantara Hindi has constantly been showing a great jump in its box office collections with a total of Rs 62.35 Cr.

Having a look at its, first-week box office figures, Kantara opened up with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October. With a stable footfall, it went on to mint the highest collection ever since its release with Rs 4.5 Cr. on 06 November in the Hindi market. Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, 'Kantara' also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

About Kantara

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

