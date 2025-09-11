Kannappa shooting locations: From New Zealand to Ramoji Film City From New Zealand’s scenic lakes to Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, Kannappa was filmed across grand locations. Here’s the full list.

New Delhi:

The action-epic film Kannappa, which hit the digital screens recently and was released on Amazon Prime Video, received mixed reviews from audiences at the time of its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. While the film's second half and Prabhas' cameo performance were praised, some aspects, including VFX in certain scenes, faced criticism.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and written by Vishnu Manchu, the movie has a mix of real locations and visual effects. For the unversed, the film follows the story of an atheist hunter (played by Vishnu Manchu) who becomes a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Kannappa's global shooting locations

For those curious about the film’s grand visuals, Kannappa was shot across multiple locations in New Zealand, including Auckland, Rotorua, Glenorchy, Wanaka, Lake Pukaki and Christchurch. According to reports, nearly 80% of the film was shot in New Zealand. Veteran actor Brahmanandam reportedly completed a 15-day shooting schedule in the country.

Shooting at Ramoji Film City

Despite international locations, Kannappa was also filmed on a grand scale at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, which is known for its larger-than-life sets and grand visuals.

Kannappa's VFX sequences

According to Gulte, during a press conference, Vishnu Manchu shared insights into the challenges faced during production. He stated, "The editor, director, and I sacrificed some excellent scenes in the film because the VFX was not at the level we expected it to be." However, most of the VFX footages were used for 'godly effects', animal sequences, and in the climax of the film.

Kannappa worldwide box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu-language film 'Kannappa' has collected Rs 43.5 crore worldwide so far. Reportedly, the film was made with a budget of Rs 200 crores.

Also Read: Mirai to Jugnuma, a look at theatrical releases this Friday