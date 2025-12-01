Kannada actor MS Umesh dies after battling cancer: A look at his glorious career spanning six decades Veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh, known for memorable roles in films like Venkata in Sankata and Golmaal Radhakrishna, has passed away after battling liver cancer. As the industry mourns his death, here's a lookback at his glorious filmography.

Veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh died after a prolonged battle with liver cancer, leaving the film fraternity and fans in deep mourning. As per reports, the veteran actor was hospitalised last month after a fatal fall at home.

Umesh's career spanned six decades in the regional film industry. He was celebrated for notable roles in films such as Venkata in Sankata, Golmaal Radhakrishna, Guru Shishyaru and many others. As the film industry mourns his demise, here's looking back at his glorious filmography.

MS Umesh's career

MS Umesh started his acting career as a child artist with BR Panthulu’s Makkala Rajya (1960), marking the beginning of an extraordinary journey in Kannada films. Over the years, he worked alongside almost every major actor in the South film industry - from Dr Rajkumar to Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Anant Nag.

Fans and critics often praised his pitch-perfect comic timing, which turned him into a household name. His performance in films like Guru Shishyaru, Golmaal Radhakrishna, continues to remain iconic. His role as an old toothless widow grandmother in Ramesh Aravind's directorial Venkata in Sankata was also widely recognised.

His career spanned six decades in the film industry. His last film was Daredevil Musthafa, which was released in 2023.

Condolences pour in for MS Umesh

Karnataka MLA MB Patil wrote, "The sad news of the passing of M.S. Umesh, the renowned comedy artist of Kannada cinema, is heartbreaking. His artistic career, which began on the stage, extended to cinema and television, where he created his own unique mark and won the hearts of audiences. His role as "Sithapathi" in the film Gooli Maali Radhakrishna is unforgettable. May M.S. Umesh's soul attain eternal peace, and I pray to the Supreme Being to grant strength to his family and fans to bear this sorrow. #MSUmesh."

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy pays tributes to MS Umesh by sharing a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter). His post reads, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the renowned humor artist Shri M.S. Umesh. Umesh, who would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humour, is an actor who enriched the Kannada film industry."

He further added, "Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films, including 'Guru Shishyaru', 'Haalu Jenu', 'Apurva Sangama', his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world. May Shriyuta attain eternal peace, and may God grant strength to his family and fans to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti (sic)."

MS Umesh: Awards and Honours

Throughout his illustrious career, MS Umesh received several accolades, including a Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Katha Sangama and a Karnataka Nataka Akademy Award for his contribution to theatre.

