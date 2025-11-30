Kannada veteran MS Umesh dies after battling cancer; tributes pour in Veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh has passed away after battling liver cancer. He was best known for his work in films like Venkata in Sankata, Golmaal Radhakrishna and others.

Veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh has passed away after battling liver cancer. According to a TV9 Kannada report, the actor was admitted to the hospital last month after slipping and falling at home. He was best known for his work in films like Venkata in Sankata, Golmaal Radhakrishna and others.

The news of his demise has left the industry and his fans in deep shock. Social media users and industry colleagues have paid their tributes across various platforms.

Tributes pour in for veteran actor MS Umesh

National award-winning actor-director Aniruddha Jatkar took to his Instagram handle to pay a heartfelt tribute. Sharing a photo of the actor, Baale Bangara director Aniruddha wrote in Kannada, which loosely translates to, "Kannada film industry comedian MS Umesh Sir is no more."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANIRUDDHA JATKAR)Screengrab taken from Aniruddha Jatkar's Instagram story.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy pays tributes to MS Umesh by sharing a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter). His post reads, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the renowned humor artist Shri M.S. Umesh. Umesh, who would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humor, is an actor who enriched the Kannada film industry."

He further added, "Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films including 'Guru Shishyaru', 'Haalu Jenu', 'Apurva Sangama', his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world. May Shriyuta attain eternal peace, and may God grant strength to his family and fans to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti (sic)."

Karnataka MLA MB Patil wrote, "The sad news of the passing of M.S. Umesh, the renowned comedy artist of Kannada cinema, is heartbreaking. His artistic career, which began on the stage, extended to cinema and television, where he created his own unique mark and won the hearts of audiences. His role as "Sithapathi" in the film Gooli Maali Radhakrishna is unforgettable. May M.S. Umesh's soul attain eternal peace, and I pray to the Supreme Being to grant strength to his family and fans to bear this sorrow. #MSUmesh."

One X user expressed his grief over the actor's demise and shared a post, writing, "Om Shanthi MS Umesh avre !! the finest, hardworking and humble actor ever to grace the screen...Always our Sithapathi, Bombeyatavayya presenter !!"

MS Umesh's known films

Veteran actor MS Umesh has featured in several critically acclaimed films in his acting career. He was best known for his comic timing. His famous films include Thappu Thalangal, Kiladi Jodi, Makkala Rajya, Katha Sangama, Antha, Guru Shishyaru and others.

