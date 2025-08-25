Senior Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru, known for KGF role, passes away at 55 Senior Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru passed away at 55 at his residence in Kundapura. Known for KGF and other hits, the industry mourns his loss.

New Delhi:

Senior Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru breathed his last today at his residence in Kundapura in Udupi district. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the Kannada film industry after the death of the actor.

The veteran actor, who died at the age of 55 was suffering from prolonged illness.

Dinesh Mangaluru’s journey from art director to actor

Dinesh Mangaluru is known for his strong and memorable supporting and negative roles. With his brilliant performance on screen, he made his mark and gained popularity among Kannada audiences. Originally from Mangaluru, Dinesh entered films with his deep background in theatre. He also worked as an art director early in his career.

Dinesh Mangaluru’s famous films and roles

Dinesh worked in many superhit films in his career. But his identity became even stronger after his brilliant role of Bombay Don in superstar Yash's 'KGF'. In his career, he acted in many memorable films like 'Uligedavaru Kandanthe', 'Rana Vikrama', 'Ambari', 'Sawari', 'Inthi Ninna Preethiya', 'Aa Dinagalu', 'Slum Bala', 'Durga', 'Smile', 'Atithi', 'Prema', 'Nagamandala' and 'Shubham'.

Apart from this, he has also worked as an art director in films like 'Number 73' and 'Shantinivas'.

