It's official! Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone for Project K

Nag Ashwin's film 'Project K' is hogging headlines ever since it was announced. The sci-fi film, which will have Deepika Padukone and Prabhas as leads, has been joined by Kamal Haasan. Bankrolled by Vyjanthi Movies, Project K will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Dish Patani in pivotal roles. With the new announcement, the film has undoubtedly become one of the highly-anticipated ones with a great star cast.

Confirming the development, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan said in an official statement, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Mr.Prabhas and Ms. Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K . Whatever position the audience places me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep me applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K . With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.”

Sharing his thoughts about Kamal Haasan joining the film, producer Aswani Dutt said, “It was always a dream for me to work with Mr. Kamal Haasan for the longest time of my career. With ‘Project K’ now it’s a dream come true. It’s a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together - Mr. Kamal Haasan and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. It’s truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career.”

In addition to this, Director Nag Ashwin also shared his excitement about Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan joining the cast of the film. He said, “For an actor like Kamal sir, who has done so many iconic roles, it's a huge honour to attempt to do something new. We are all super excited and privileged that he agreed to come on board and complete our world.”

‘Project K’ is a pan-India sci-fi produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and will mark fifty glorious years in the history of filmmaking for the production house.

