Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha & Nayanthara are unmissable with Vignesh Shivan in BTS pics

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is all set to release on April 28 in cinemas. Ahead of the film's release worldwide, director Vignesh Shivan thanked the cast and crew of his romantic comedy shared BTS from the sets of the film. Taking to social media, Vignesh Shivan wrote a post to first thank his three lead actors - Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha.

He said, "'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' from tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theatres only to see you all enjoy the super skills of actor Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo! The always amazing #Nayanthara my thangam as Kanmani and the sparkling Samantha as Khatija!

"I would like to thank these actors for making my life so easy in making this film !! The energy on sets when all of them were there is something I will miss !! The moments ! This experience will stay wit me for a long time!"

He then went on to thank his assistant director's team. He said, "My team ! Starting from Senthil anna the best set of Assistant Directors I've ever had! .. Thank you guys for giving your best ! Your 100 per cent ! Staying together through thick & thin. It's a team that always sets the mood for any work! You guys were so good to me ! Thank you forever."

About Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. The film marks first movie collaboration between Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars former cricketer Sreesanth, Prabhu, Kala Master, Seema, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Bhargav Sundar.

