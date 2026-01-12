Jana Nayagan row: After makers, Censor Board approaches Supreme Court Earlier, a single judge of the Madras High Court had directed the CBFC to grant the film a UA certificate. However, this order was put on hold after the CBFC challenged it before a division bench of the same court.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection with the film Jana Nayagan. By filing this caveat, the CBFC has requested the court to ensure that no decision is taken in the case without first hearing its arguments. This move comes amid an ongoing legal dispute over the film’s certification. The producers of Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions, approached the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court’s division bench stayed an earlier order that had favoured them.

Earlier, a single judge of the Madras High Court had directed the CBFC to grant the film a UA certificate. However, this order was put on hold after the CBFC challenged it before a division bench of the same court.

What went wrong with the certification?

The issue began when the CBFC refused to certify Jana Nayagan. The producers then moved the High Court, arguing that the film had already gone through the required process. On January 9, a single judge ruled in favour of the producers and said the CBFC must clear the film. But on the very same day, the CBFC appealed against this order. The division bench stayed the single judge’s decision and scheduled the next hearing for January 20.

The division bench said the CBFC had not been given enough time to present its side before the earlier order was passed.

Producers’ version of events

The producers told the Supreme Court that the certification process had started as early as December 2025. According to them, the CBFC initially suggested a few changes to the film, which were accepted. A revised version was submitted on December 24, and by December 29, the CBFC’s Chennai regional office had indicated that the film would be certified.

However, a technical problem on the CBFC portal stopped the final upload. The producers said they informed the Board immediately.

Fresh objection and new twist

Things took a turn on January 5, when the CBFC Chairperson referred the film to a Revising Committee. This followed a complaint claiming the film hurt religious sentiments and showed the armed forces in a bad light. Notably, the complaint came from a member of the Examining Committee that had already cleared the film. The single judge later criticised this move, calling the referral unnecessary and unjustified after the film had already been approved.

The division bench of the Madras High Court will hear the matter next on January 20. Until then, the film’s release remains uncertain.