Jailer trailer out: Rajinikanth exudes swag in all action avatar | Watch

Makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Jailer starring Rajinikanth is finally out. Titled Jailer Showcase, the makers released the highly awaited trailer of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. The trailer gave a glimpse of the return of Rajinikanth, who promises a full action-packed entertainer.

The trailer also begins with a shot of a bunch of cars being blown apart by several men aiming from afar. The scene then cuts to introduce Rajinikanth’s character, who is named ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. He presents himself as a humble, soft-spoken guy who has a separate personality that is kept hidden from his family and the people around him. But when needed, he can take down the bad guys in a matter of seconds with his sword. As he flashes his smile after slashing the goons, the title card introduces him as Superstar Rajni.

The dialogues in the trailer are simple yet impactful. They are envisioned to show the other side of Rajinikanth’s character. “You have only seen him as a father of a policeman. But I’m familiar with his other face that you’re not aware of,” utters Jackie Shroff which designates Rajinikanth’s other shade in the movie.

Vijay Kartik Kannan’s camera work is impeccable, wherein Anirudh Ravichander with his roaring score elevates every sequence that featured Rajinikanth. The movie is edited by R Nirmal.

Fans reacted to the trailer and added to the comments. One said, "Repeat mode (fire emoticons) can't wait for August 10." Another said, "Three Things Are Goosebumps in The Trailer, 1. Super Star Rajinikanth Action 2. Rajinikanth Look 3. Cinematography & BGM." A comment read, "47 years industry. Man is still pulling crowds to theaters, MAGNETIC power.

Jailer marks Nelson's second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Beast. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer is set to release in theatres on August 10.

