Jack X review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's movie fails to impress netizens, see social media reactions here

The much-awaited film Jack, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda, has been released in cinemas worldwide on April 10, 2025. Produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who is known for delivering commercial hits. However, the first reaction of Jack does not seem to be matching the expectations of the maskers. Twitter users have voiced out their reviews for Jack movie and it is not something that the makers of the film would like. From half-baked story to mediocre writing, netizens have pointed out several flaws in the film. Let's have a look at the X reviews here:

Here's what netizens have to say about Jack movie

A user wrote, 'Jack is a spy action comedy that falls flat weak writing, clumsy screenplay, cringe spy angle, and barely-there comedy. Siddhu tries, but the film gives him nothing to work with. Bad music, low production, visible green screens. Hard to sit through!' Another comment read, 'Jack - A disappointing film from Bhaskar in every possible way. Siddhu Jonnalagadda tried his best to inject some life into the film but his DJ Tillu’ish characterization did not help this boringly executed SPY comedy thriller film.'

Have a look at other reactions here:

The action-comedy Jack is now available for audiences in cinemas worldwide. After its theatrical release, Jack will be available for audiences on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The exact date of the OTT release is yet to be announced.

Jack's cast and crew

The film stars Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles. Acclaimed actors Prakash Raj, Naresh and Brahmaji play supporting roles in Jack. Achu Rajamani has composed the music. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Jack was touted to have a refreshing way of storytelling and high-energy sequences but seems like audiences have been disappointed.

