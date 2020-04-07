It's Allu Arjun's birthday tomorrow and fans can't keep calm, make #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun trend on top

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
     
South superstar Allu Arjun's fans know how to make his birthday special and that is the reason that a day before they sent their good wishes and made the hashtag #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun trend on top of Twitter.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 07, 2020 21:11 IST
One of the most celebrated actors of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun will celebrate his birthday on April 8 ie tomorrow. Not just a great actor, Allu is also known for producing films and his playback singing. The excitement amongst the fans of the star is so much so that people have already started wishing him birthday on social media, as a result of which hashtag #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun has become the top trend of the day with over 500k tweets. People are tweeting birthday wishes along with some pictures of the star which shows what an amazing fan base he has achieved all over the world that despite difficult times when there is a fear of coronavirus pandemic, people have not forgotten his special day. This, however, does not come as a surprise since the actors from the south always get to see grand gestures on their birthdays. Have a look at some of the tweets here:

Looking at the current situation, the actor took to Instagram and announced his donation to the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala government. He wrote, "The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives . In these difficult times with humility I would like to donate One Crore twenty five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana & Kerala .‬ ‪I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon . ‬#stayhome."

He also actively took part in PM Narendra Modi's 9pm for 9 minutes initiative and shared the same on social media. He wrote, "9pm - 9 mins."

9pm - 9 mins

We wish the star a very happy birthday in advance!

