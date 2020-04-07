It's Allu Arjun's birthday tomorrow and fans can't keep calm, make #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun trend on top

One of the most celebrated actors of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun will celebrate his birthday on April 8 ie tomorrow. Not just a great actor, Allu is also known for producing films and his playback singing. The excitement amongst the fans of the star is so much so that people have already started wishing him birthday on social media, as a result of which hashtag #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun has become the top trend of the day with over 500k tweets. People are tweeting birthday wishes along with some pictures of the star which shows what an amazing fan base he has achieved all over the world that despite difficult times when there is a fear of coronavirus pandemic, people have not forgotten his special day. This, however, does not come as a surprise since the actors from the south always get to see grand gestures on their birthdays. Have a look at some of the tweets here:

Show The Actor Who's More Stylish compared To @alluarjun I'll wait 😌#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

•Pic1 - @alluarjun Directors

•Pic2 - Social Cause

•Pic3 - Bunny B'day Celebrations

•Pic1 - @alluarjun Directors
•Pic2 - Social Cause
•Pic3 - Bunny B'day Celebrations
•Pic4 - Media Articles About Bunny Social Services#AlluArjunBirthdayCDP

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun



Style

Hardwork

Dedication

Versatile

Acting

Dance

Comic Timing



Everything Together - Allu Arjun



|#AA20 ||@alluarjun — Bunny - Youth Icon Of South India (@BunnyYouthIcon) April 7, 2020

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun



Only Hero WHose Birthday Celebrated in



4 Countries

7 States

70 + Major Cities



Just KING ALLU ARJUN Things



|#AA20 ||@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/r5iC1OZ4Dv — Sai nani (@s_a_i_n_a_n_i) April 7, 2020

His Movies may fail..

His Movies may fail..
But as an actor he never fails 🔥#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun || @alluarjun

Looking at the current situation, the actor took to Instagram and announced his donation to the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala government. He wrote, "The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives . In these difficult times with humility I would like to donate One Crore twenty five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana & Kerala .‬ ‪I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon . ‬#stayhome."

He also actively took part in PM Narendra Modi's 9pm for 9 minutes initiative and shared the same on social media. He wrote, "9pm - 9 mins."

We wish the star a very happy birthday in advance!

