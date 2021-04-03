Himanshi Khurana starts shooting for her Punjabi film Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, directed by Gippy Grewal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMHIMANSHIKHURANA Himanshi Khurana starts shooting for her Punjabi film Shava Ni Girdhari Lal

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana is all set to star in superstar Gippy Grewal's upcoming Punjabi film Shava Ni Girdhari Lal. On Saturday, the actress took to her social media to announce that she has begun shooting the film. Holding the clapperboard in her hands, Himanshi wrote, "Shava ni girdhari lal." On the other hand, Gippy Grewal also shared pictures from the first day of the shoot and asked for blessings. He shared a picture of himself seeking blessing as he begins his project as a director.

Gippy Grewal wrote, "Sat sri akal ji. Tuhadey piar sadka main ARDAAS ate ARDAAS KARAN ton baad apni navi film SHAVA NI GIRDHARI LAL direct karn ja renha. Tuhadian shubh ishanva ate mohabat di taangh vich tuhada apna.. Gippy Grewal."

Actress Neeru Bajwa also shared the picture of the clapperboard from the sets and wrote, "Very happy to apart of this film... wishing the whole team all the very best! With God's grace and audience's love we are starting the shoot of our upcoming film #ShavaNiGirdhariLal."

Himanshi Khurana is a popular name in the Punjabi industry. She has featured in many music videos and has starred in a few films. However, she became a household name when she entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her romance with Asim Riaz in the show also became the talk of the town as the actress broke off her 9-year-old relationship to be with Asim.

Recently, in an interview with TOI, Himanshi opened up about her relationship with Asim and the trolling she faces on social media. She said, "There were so many things said about Asim and me. People don’t know the reality of our relationship. They don’t know how supportive we are towards each other. They don’t know what was the actual reason behind my last breakup. Incase of a breakup, it is always the girl who gets blamed. Don’t I have the right to choose my life? Troll feels I am with Asim for money and fame. Didn’t I have money or fame before I met Asim?"

After Bigg Boss, Himanshi and Asim have featured together in many music videos including Khyal Rakha Kar, Kalla Sohna Nai and Afsos Karoge.