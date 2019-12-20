Friday, December 20, 2019
     
Hero Twitter review: Sivakarthikeyan's performance, film's plot leave the fans impressed

Directed by PS Mithran, Hero stars Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay Deol and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film talks about the flaws of the Indian education system.

New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2019 13:21 IST
Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero had kept the fans waiting with excitement ever since the first trailer of the film was dropped. The interesting storyline featuring Sivakarthikeyan as a real-life hero has left the fans impressed and it was topped with the film's splendid background score. The film talks about the flaws in the Indian education system. The film will also mark Abhay Deol's Tamil debut who features as the antagonist in the film.

The film hit the theatres today and audiences took to Twitter their reviews about the film. Many predicted it to be a super blockbuster and praised it for the storyline and actors' performance. 

Sivakathikayan's last release Mr. Local opposite Nayanthara failed to make an impact on the box office. But looks like Sivakathikayan is all set to turn around the fortunes with Hero. The film has been getting a response and has opened to packed theatres.

Abhay Deol who is making his Tamil debut with Hero hardly finds any mention. The film has been owned by Sivakathikayan and fans cant stop praising him enough for his performance.

