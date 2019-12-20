Hero Twitter review: Sivakarthikeyan's performance, film's plot leave the fans impressed

Hero Twitter review

Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero had kept the fans waiting with excitement ever since the first trailer of the film was dropped. The interesting storyline featuring Sivakarthikeyan as a real-life hero has left the fans impressed and it was topped with the film's splendid background score. The film talks about the flaws in the Indian education system. The film will also mark Abhay Deol's Tamil debut who features as the antagonist in the film.

The film hit the theatres today and audiences took to Twitter their reviews about the film. Many predicted it to be a super blockbuster and praised it for the storyline and actors' performance.

#HeroFromToday@Siva_Kartikeyan A Perfect Actor Reflects OnScreen. 👌 Film With 0% Boring Scenes. ;-) . Pakka Family Entertainer, 💥



Repeat @kjr_studios making another Good Film in Your Quality 🙏



A Movie With Good Message#HeroFromToday #HeroFDFS #HeroReview pic.twitter.com/zJVG9sAEdj — தல ரசிகன் HaRi ™ (@kosahariharan) December 20, 2019

#Hero 4/5 Excellent, A Well Made Super 'HERO' Movie With Racy Screenplay. World Class BGM By Yuvan, Once again Yuvan Proves He Is The King Of BGM. Some Logical Loop Holes. Terrific Performance By SK & Action King. Ps Mithran ✌️ MUST WATCH 🙏 #HeroReview#HeroFDFS #HeroFromToday pic.twitter.com/i6NiGrUXeH — × KAM × (@Kameshoffl) December 20, 2019

Sivakathikayan's last release Mr. Local opposite Nayanthara failed to make an impact on the box office. But looks like Sivakathikayan is all set to turn around the fortunes with Hero. The film has been getting a response and has opened to packed theatres.

Loved how @Psmithran credited Batman co-creator Bob Kane as an inspiration in #Hero 's opening credits. The story takes very little time to unfold and gives a lovely intermission block for a nice origins story to develop. Brilliant score by @thisisysr#HeroFDFS #Sivakarthikeyan — Gopinath Rajendran (@gopi_rajen) December 20, 2019

Literally I haven’t seen this standard of BGM score in any Indian film (I am not over exaggerating)@thisisysr deserves Oscar for his BGM work in #Hero#HeroFDFS#HeroReview#HeroFromToday — Immanuel (@m_immanuel) December 19, 2019

Abhay Deol who is making his Tamil debut with Hero hardly finds any mention. The film has been owned by Sivakathikayan and fans cant stop praising him enough for his performance.