Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Premiere priced at Rs 600 on July 23, release on July 24 The wait is over! Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s grand premiere is set for July 23 in select cities. Here’s everything you need to know — ticket rates, booking and more.

New Delhi:

Pan India actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's film career has not had much success at the box office for the last few years. It may be the effect of Covid or the restrictions imposed on ticket prices by the previous government. However, much buzz for his upcoming film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' can be noticed on and off social media. The premiere tickets of this film have been sold for up to Rs 600 and there is tremendous enthusiasm among the fans about it. The film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi features Pawan Kalyan in the role of a bandit.

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' ticket prices

The tickets for the premiere on July 23 in Telangana are being sold for Rs 600 + GST. On weekends, the prices will be Rs 354 in single screens and Rs 531 in multiplexes. Whereas, from 5th to 11th day, the ticket will be Rs 302 in single screen and Rs 472 in multiplex. In Andhra Pradesh, single screen tickets for the premiere have gone up to Rs 700. An additional charge of Rs 200 in multiplex and Rs 100 to Rs 150 in single screen has also been imposed. These rates will apply from July 24 to August 2. Let us tell you that Nidhi Agarwal and Bobby Deol are also playing important roles along with Pawan in the film.

Pawan Kalyan's statement on increased ticket rates

Recently, at the pre-release event of the film, Pawan Kalyan said, 'When 'Bheemla Nayak' was released two years ago, tickets were sold for just Rs 10-15. I did not say anything at that time, but now that I am in power, the film is releasing at increased ticket rates. The hard work you all did will now bear fruit.' 'Bheemla Nayak' was released in 2022 and it grossed around Rs 158.5 crore worldwide. Pawan further added, 'I am a hero who has been watching flop films closely. I don't know if this film will earn crores or not. But I have worked hard. You all are my strength. If you like the film, make it a hit.'

