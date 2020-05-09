Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Rana Daggubati shares Virata Parvam poster, South stars pour in wishes

One of the much-loved South India actresses Sai Pallavi is celebrating her 28th birthday on May 9. Ever since she played the role of a Malar teacher in Alphonse Putharen’s Malayalam blockbuster Premam, she became a crush for many out there. For those who were waiting for her first look from Venu Udugula's film Virata Parvam, actor Rana Daggubatti has surprised all of them by sharing the actress's first look poster. Sai, in the film, will be seen playing the role of a country singer opposite Rana, who will play a Naxal leader in the film. The film set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxal-infested Andra Pradesh is an intense romantic drama.
The actress enjoys a large fan base on social media and not just South celebs, various people on Twitter wished the actress. While for Rana, he captioned the poster as, "To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92 , wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl @sureshprodns @venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam."
To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl@sureshprodns@venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam pic.twitter.com/EJmQXuyz6k— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 9, 2020
Check out other birthday wishes here:
Happy birthday to our sweet angel @Sai_Pallavi92 ❤️— Rajagopal (@saipallavi92fan) May 9, 2020
Alot of talent you got #SaiPallavi#HappyBirthdaySaipallavi pic.twitter.com/kVkKnWzVaZ
#HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi— Gayathri Lakshmi (@gayulakhsmi) May 9, 2020
To the most talented actress , our #SaiPallavi .
She have most viewed songs in both Telugu and Tamil.
She is ruling without any glamour roles.
Looking forward to see more of her movies. pic.twitter.com/W0hKVvjiVr
Any Rowdy baby fans here#HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/ZbgHbM4W9b— Kaviya ( Your Sister ) (@KaviyaNow) May 9, 2020
Actress who nalis her character in each and every film performed by her HBD to versatile actress and Rowdy baby #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/kdWrai1G45— prabhas ❤️ (@yaswanth_prabha) May 9, 2020
Hppie B’day natural బ్యూటీ ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/wjXhUOVNHS— AnuSmiley (@AnuBujji12) May 9, 2020
No makeup— still alone (@jack_surya123) May 9, 2020
Cute emotions of the woman with expressive face can bring the natural beauty #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/fcKCoCQivA
One n only actress in this generation always believe in dedication nd her work only rather than self publicity & attention seaking posts in SM 🙌 @Sai_Pallavi92 ✨ #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Saipallavi pic.twitter.com/ywxZIRmReA— Sai Pallavi ™ (@SaiPallavi__DHF) May 9, 2020
Then in Fidaa ...Now in Lovestory Dance Bit in Rain 🤩✨✨✨ #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi @Sai_Pallavi92 dance lo Grace & screen presence already we witness 😌🔥💃 pic.twitter.com/UKeBlJPJwx— Bindu Sri Reddy 📿 (@Bindu_Sri97) May 9, 2020
Donated blood for thalassemia patients occasion of @Sai_Pallavi92— Shilpa Reddy (@Shilpareddy_9) May 9, 2020
Once again many happy return of day #SaiPallavi #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi
Lots off ❤ pic.twitter.com/ajMat8Gw6c
We wish Sai Pallavi a very happy birthday!
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries