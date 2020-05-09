Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Rana Daggubati shares Virata Parvam poster, South stars pour in wishes

One of the much-loved South India actresses Sai Pallavi is celebrating her 28th birthday on May 9. Ever since she played the role of a Malar teacher in Alphonse Putharen’s Malayalam blockbuster Premam, she became a crush for many out there. For those who were waiting for her first look from Venu Udugula's film Virata Parvam, actor Rana Daggubatti has surprised all of them by sharing the actress's first look poster. Sai, in the film, will be seen playing the role of a country singer opposite Rana, who will play a Naxal leader in the film. The film set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxal-infested Andra Pradesh is an intense romantic drama.

The actress enjoys a large fan base on social media and not just South celebs, various people on Twitter wished the actress. While for Rana, he captioned the poster as, "To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92 , wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl @sureshprodns @venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam."

To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl@sureshprodns@venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam pic.twitter.com/EJmQXuyz6k — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 9, 2020

Check out other birthday wishes here:

#HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi



To the most talented actress , our #SaiPallavi .



She have most viewed songs in both Telugu and Tamil.



She is ruling without any glamour roles.



Looking forward to see more of her movies. pic.twitter.com/W0hKVvjiVr — Gayathri Lakshmi (@gayulakhsmi) May 9, 2020

Any Rowdy baby fans here#HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/ZbgHbM4W9b — Kaviya ( Your Sister ) (@KaviyaNow) May 9, 2020

Actress who nalis her character in each and every film performed by her HBD to versatile actress and Rowdy baby #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/kdWrai1G45 — prabhas ❤️ (@yaswanth_prabha) May 9, 2020

No makeup

Cute emotions of the woman with expressive face can bring the natural beauty #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/fcKCoCQivA — still alone (@jack_surya123) May 9, 2020

One n only actress in this generation always believe in dedication nd her work only rather than self publicity & attention seaking posts in SM 🙌 @Sai_Pallavi92 ✨ #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Saipallavi pic.twitter.com/ywxZIRmReA — Sai Pallavi ™ (@SaiPallavi__DHF) May 9, 2020

Then in Fidaa ...Now in Lovestory Dance Bit in Rain 🤩✨✨✨ #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi @Sai_Pallavi92 dance lo Grace & screen presence already we witness 😌🔥💃 pic.twitter.com/UKeBlJPJwx — Bindu Sri Reddy 📿 (@Bindu_Sri97) May 9, 2020

Donated blood for thalassemia patients occasion of @Sai_Pallavi92

Once again many happy return of day #SaiPallavi #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi

Lots off ❤ pic.twitter.com/ajMat8Gw6c — Shilpa Reddy (@Shilpareddy_9) May 9, 2020

We wish Sai Pallavi a very happy birthday!

