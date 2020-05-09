Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Rana Daggubati shares Virata Parvam poster, South stars pour in wishes

Saturday, May 09, 2020
     
On Sai Pallavi's 28th birthday, actor Rana Daggubatti surprised fans by sharing her first look poster from Venu Udugula's film Virata Parvam. The film set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxal-infested Andra Pradesh is an intense romantic drama.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2020 12:45 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

One of the much-loved South India actresses Sai Pallavi is celebrating her 28th birthday on May 9. Ever since she played the role of a Malar teacher in Alphonse Putharen’s Malayalam blockbuster Premam, she became a crush for many out there. For those who were waiting for her first look from Venu Udugula's film Virata Parvam, actor Rana Daggubatti has surprised all of them by sharing the actress's first look poster. Sai, in the film, will be seen playing the role of a country singer opposite Rana, who will play a Naxal leader in the film. The film set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxal-infested Andra Pradesh is an intense romantic drama.

The actress enjoys a large fan base on social media and not just South celebs, various people on Twitter wished the actress. While for Rana, he captioned the poster as, "To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92 , wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl @sureshprodns @venuudugulafilm  #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam."

Check out other birthday wishes here:

We wish Sai Pallavi a very happy birthday!

