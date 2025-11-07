Globetrotter: Prithviraj Sukumaran's 1st look triggers meme storm; fans compare it to Spider-Man's Dr Octopus Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look as ‘Kumbha’ from Globetrotter is out. While the actor’s menacing, wheelchair-bound avatar was meant to intrigue, social media users quickly drew hilarious comparisons to Spider-Man’s Dr Octopus.

When SS Rajamouli announces a film, you already know that it is going to be an epic. After Baahubali and RRR, the filmmaker has announced his next project titled Globetrotter. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, the sci-fi action adventure film has left fans talking. On November 7, the filmmaker revealed the first look of Prithviraj from the film. However, social media users aren't impressed.

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli and team are planning a mega Globetrotter event on November 15.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Globetrotter

Looking menacing, Prithviraj Sukumaran sat on a wheelchair with multiple metallic, artificial limbs.The background scene resembled a tornado that he caused, with soldiers rushing to get him. "Kumbha" - SS Rajamouli wrote, as he proudly announced his character in the film. "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally," the filmmaker further wrote, while sharing the actor's first look as promised. Take a look:

Earlier today, SS Rajamouli wrote on X that he is shooting for the climax scene of Globetrotter with his leading stars - Mahesh Babu, Priyanka and Prithviraj. He penned, "Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there’s a lot more prep happening around the #GlobeTrotter event, as we’re trying something far beyond what we’ve done before… Can’t wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15th. Leading up to it, we’re filling your week with a few more things lined up. Prithvi’s look first, today."

How did fans react to Prithviraj Sukumaran's Globetrotter look?

Fans didn't seem too impressed with the first look from Globetrotter. They compared Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look in a wheelchair to Dr Octopus from Spider-Man. Some also drew parallel's with Vivek Oberoi's wheelchair-bound look from Krish 3. Nonetheless, it sparked a meme-fest on X. Here are some of the comments:

Globetrotter is slated for release in 2026.