FIR filed against SS Rajamouli over his controversial statement on Lord Hanuman at Varanasi event

On November 15, a Globetrotter event by filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi was held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The event was experiencing technical difficulties, resulting in a delay.

Amid all this, the Baahubali director became upset and made a statement about Lord Hanuman. Following this, he was trolled on social media. Now a case has been filed against him by the Rashtriya VanaraSena.

Rajamouli's statement about Lord Hanuman

The trailer for Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi was to be launched at the Globetrotter event. The event was delayed due to technical glitches. The filmmaker was seemingly upset by this and linked it to Lord Hanuman. 'This is an emotional moment for me. I don't believe in God. But my father came and said that Lord Hanuman will take care of everything. Is that how he handles things? I'm angry just thinking about it,' he said while adding, 'When my father talked about Hanuman and told me to rely on his blessings for success, I got very angry.'

Case filed against Rajamouli

Rajamouli faced widespread criticism on social media after this statement. Members of the Rashtriya VanaraSena have filed a complaint against him for his comments on Lord Hanuman. They allege that Rajamouli's statement hurt people's sentiments. Rajamouli has not yet commented on the matter.

Rajamouli's 2011 tweet resurfaces online

Amid the online trolling an old tweet from Rajamouli has grabbed attention. The 2011 tweet read that he never liked Lord Ram and preferred Lord Krishna instead. 'But I never liked lord ram. Lord Krishna is my favourite of all the avatars,' he wrote back in 2011 in reply to a tweet.

About the film

Rajamouli is working on the film 'Varanasi'. The film will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film is expected to be released in 2027.

