Eleven OTT Release Date: Here's where you can watch Naveen Chandra's Tamil thriller Naveen Chandra's thriller film 'Eleven' is now releasing on OTT after making a splash in theatres. This suspense-filled film was well-liked by the theatrical audience.

Naveen Chandra's Tamil-Telugu thriller film 'Eleven' is now streaming on an OTT platform. The story of 'Eleven' revolves around the mysterious murders taking place in Visakhapatnam. Naveen Chandra plays Inspector Arvind, an honest and capable police officer. He gets the responsibility of solving a serial killer case, which is related to a school named Twin Bird, where only twins study. As the investigation progresses, Arvind faces many shocking secrets and psychological twists. The suspense of the story makes the audience wonder who the real killer is.

Eleven collection

'Eleven' was released in theatres on May 16, 2025. It received a mixed response in theatres. The film has a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb, which shows its hold. 'Eleven' collected Rs 6.8 crore in theatres, of which 5 crore came from Tamil Nadu. This was surprising for Naveen Chandra, as he is more famous in Telugu cinema. The film had a budget of Rs 4 crore, and it managed to earn close to Rs 7 crore at the box office.

Eleven OTT release date

Now the film is streaming on OTT from June 13, 2025. Viewers can watch the Tamil version on Aha Tamil, Tentakotta and Simply South, while the Telugu version is available on Amazon Prime Video. International viewers can enjoy the film on Simply South. The makers hope that the film will get a new identity with the OTT release.

Starcast of the film

The film stars Riya Hari in the lead role along with Naveen Chandra, who is also the co-producer of the film. Apart from this, actors like Shashank, Abhirami, Dilipan, Ritika, Aadukalam Naren, Ravi Varma, Arjai and Kiriti Damaraju are in important roles. The music of the film is composed by D Imman, who is famous for his tunes. Cinematography is done by Karthik Ashokan, and editing is handled by N.B. Srikanth. Action scenes are designed by Phoenix Prabhu, while art direction is done by P.L. Subenthar. Red Chillies' colour further enhances the look of the film, with Tushar Jadhav as the colourist. Kabilan, Vishnu Idavan and Lokesh Ajals wrote the lyrics for the songs and Mano, Shruti Haasan and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices.

