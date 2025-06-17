Did you know how much the cast of 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' was paid back in 1989? Know here Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' was a blockbuster and the highest-grossing film of the year 1989. Know about the cast fee here.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Parveen Dastur, who played the role of Seema in Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's blockbuster film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', shared her experience of working in the film. Along with this, she also revealed that the highest-paid actor in the film was not Salman Khan but Bhagyashree. In a recent podcast, Parveen said that Bhagyashree was paid Rs 1.5 lakh for the film, while she was paid Rs 25000. At the same time, Salman Khan had earlier revealed that he was paid Rs 31,000 for his debut film.

Parveen said, "I was paid Rs 25,000. At the same time, Bhagyashree was the highest-paid at that time. She got Rs 1,50,000 and we all said 'Wow'." She praised the film's production house, Rajshri Productions, for their fair dealings and timely salary payments. "Rajshri's production house never paid actors a lot of money, but our cheques always came to our house. The set-up was great. Make-up room, food, we got everything we asked for. Maybe they weren't big payers, but I was told my salary was very high because they would pay 1,000 or 2,000 rupees," she added.

Salman Khan himself had spoken about his initial days in the industry and his fees for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. In an interaction with PTI, he had earlier revealed, "My first salary was around Rs 75, I think. I was dancing in the background in some show at the Taj Hotel. A friend of mine was dancing there, so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then I got Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand). Then I got Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was later increased to Rs 75,000." Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film was a blockbuster and the highest-grossing film of the year 1989. While Salman went on to become a superstar of his generation, Bhagyashree chose to step away from films after her first film only.

